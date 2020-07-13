Details on VP Pence visit to Baton Rouge this Tuesday

On Tuesday, July 14th, Vice President Pence will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There, the Vice President will meet with Governor Edwards, Senator Cassidy and Senator Kennedy on their efforts to combat COVID-19. The Vice President will also be joined by Representatives Steve Scalise, Ralph Abraham, Garret Graves, and Mike Johnson. Afterward, the Vice President will participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs. Following, the Vice President will host a press briefing. Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.