Deville man charged with molesting juvenile

A 78-year-old Deville man has been arrested on charges of molesting a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Robert Lee McCann was arrested on Sept. 23 and booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 on four counts of molestation and 11 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. As of today, he was still in jail under $200,000 bond.

APSO reported that the investigation began in August when a 15-year-old girl reported she had been inappropriately touched on multiple occasions and had received several sexually explicit text messages from McCann.

Investigators recovered and viewed the texts from McCann’s and the girl’s’ phones to develop probable cause to arrest McCann on the charges.