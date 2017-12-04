Avoyelles ties to the ancient provinces of France
Discover your ancestral French hometown in new Avoyelles book
If you have been curious to know more about where the Avoyelles ancestors came from in France, check out the newly released book:
France: The Motherland of Avoyelles.
The book is arranged by many of the French surnames of Avoyelles, and tells the story of the first French immigrant by that name and a little history of the town they came from in the old world. The book brings the reader back to the town in France where Avoyelles French Creole settlers originated.
Some of the book’s photos are from the author’s trips to France, including a 1999 tour of Avoyelles families’ ancestral villages.
Stories such as Barbe Posson, a brave pioneer of the Desselle family, and royal lines such as Daigrepont and Ponthieu bring out little-known history of Avoyelles ancestors.
There are three distinct sets of French families that came to Avoyelles:
French Colonial, Quebec Colonial and Late French immigrants.
The main areas of France which hold the roots of Colonial Avoyelles French families are in the north and Normandy. The late French of Avoyelles came primarily from southern France near Spain and the northeastern corner near Germany.
Some of these families and their towns of origin are covered in the book:
ARMAND Metz, Alsace-Lorraine
AYMOND Mutzig, Alsace
BARBIN-DeBellevue Melum, Paris
BERIDON Bordeaux, Southwestern
BIELKEWICZ LeHavre, Normandy
BIZE Nestier, Pyrénées
BONNETTE Mortagne, Southwestern
BORDELON LeHavre, Normandy
BRINGOL Mousey, Alsace-Lorraine
BROU LeMansCHAZE Nantes, France
CHENEVERT, Niort, France
COCO, Nice, Italy now France
COUVILLON Quevillon, Normandy
DAIGREPONT ”Lord” of Moulins
DeBELLEVUE See Barbin
DAUZAT Auzat, Pyrenees, France
DeCUIR Macon, Hainaut, France-Belgium border
FIRMIN Hezo, Rouen, Normandy
FUQUA Le Havre, France
GAGNADRD Nantes, Brittany
GASPARD & Materne Rosheim, Alsace
GAUTHIER Moulins, Brittany
GOUDEAU La Rochelle, Brittany
GOUX Agen, France
GREMILLION CCCCCCCCal, France
Gourcival, France
GUILLORY Chartres sur Cher
GUILLOT Lyons, Normandy
HAAS Rothbach & Ingwiller, Alsace
JANET Lons-le-Saunier, Jura
JOFFRION Fontenay le Compte, Loire
JUNEAU La Rochelle, Brittany
LaBORDE Tartas, Landes, Gascondes, Gascos, Gascony
LaCOUR St. Jean d’ Champs, Normandy
LaFARGE Orthez, Pyrenees
LAMARTINIERE Savoie, France
LEMOINE LeHavre, Normandy
MARCOTTE Fécamp, Normandy
MAYEUX Maintenay, Picardy
MONCLA Bielle, Pyrérnées
MOREAU Potiers, France
NECK Liepreve, Al
NORMAND Ige, Normandy
PLAUCHE La Seyne of the Sea
PONTHIEU County of Ponthieu
PORET Flexicourt, Picardy
PORTERIE Montestruc, Pyrenees
RABALAIS Rochefort & Sceaux
REGARD LaJoux, Switzerland
RICHE Clairefontaine, Lorraine
ROY Dieppe
ROULE Moulins, Nievre
SAUCIER St. Eustache, Paris, France
SAYER St. Sauveur, Alsace-Lorraine
ST. ROMAIN Ranne, France
TASSIN Mercey, Eure
VOINCHE Lignéville, Lorraine
VOISELLES Amiens, France
The book, printed in full color, is available through Amazon.com and major booksellers at $37 plus shipping. Other titles and local products are listed at shopavoyelles.com