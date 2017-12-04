Discover your ancestral French hometown in new Avoyelles book

If you have been curious to know more about where the Avoyelles ancestors came from in France, check out the newly released book:

France: The Motherland of Avoyelles.

The book is arranged by many of the French surnames of Avoyelles, and tells the story of the first French immigrant by that name and a little history of the town they came from in the old world. The book brings the reader back to the town in France where Avoyelles French Creole settlers originated.

Some of the book’s photos are from the author’s trips to France, including a 1999 tour of Avoyelles families’ ancestral villages.

Stories such as Barbe Posson, a brave pioneer of the Desselle family, and royal lines such as Daigrepont and Ponthieu bring out little-known history of Avoyelles ancestors.

There are three distinct sets of French families that came to Avoyelles:

French Colonial, Quebec Colonial and Late French immigrants.

The main areas of France which hold the roots of Colonial Avoyelles French families are in the north and Normandy. The late French of Avoyelles came primarily from southern France near Spain and the northeastern corner near Germany.

Some of these families and their towns of origin are covered in the book:

ARMAND Metz, Alsace-Lorraine

AYMOND Mutzig, Alsace

BARBIN-DeBellevue Melum, Paris

BERIDON Bordeaux, Southwestern

BIELKEWICZ LeHavre, Normandy

BIZE Nestier, Pyrénées

BONNETTE Mortagne, Southwestern

BORDELON LeHavre, Normandy

BRINGOL Mousey, Alsace-Lorraine

BROU LeMansCHAZE Nantes, France

CHENEVERT, Niort, France

COCO, Nice, Italy now France

COUVILLON Quevillon, Normandy

DAIGREPONT ”Lord” of Moulins

DeBELLEVUE See Barbin

DAUZAT Auzat, Pyrenees, France

DeCUIR Macon, Hainaut, France-Belgium border

FIRMIN Hezo, Rouen, Normandy

FUQUA Le Havre, France

GAGNADRD Nantes, Brittany

GASPARD & Materne Rosheim, Alsace

GAUTHIER Moulins, Brittany

GOUDEAU La Rochelle, Brittany

GOUX Agen, France

GREMILLION CCCCCCCCal, France

Gourcival, France

GUILLORY Chartres sur Cher

GUILLOT Lyons, Normandy

HAAS Rothbach & Ingwiller, Alsace

JANET Lons-le-Saunier, Jura

JOFFRION Fontenay le Compte, Loire

JUNEAU La Rochelle, Brittany

LaBORDE Tartas, Landes, Gascondes, Gascos, Gascony

LaCOUR St. Jean d’ Champs, Normandy

LaFARGE Orthez, Pyrenees

LAMARTINIERE Savoie, France

LEMOINE LeHavre, Normandy

MARCOTTE Fécamp, Normandy

MAYEUX Maintenay, Picardy

MONCLA Bielle, Pyrérnées

MOREAU Potiers, France

NECK Liepreve, Al

NORMAND Ige, Normandy

PLAUCHE La Seyne of the Sea

PONTHIEU County of Ponthieu

PORET Flexicourt, Picardy

PORTERIE Montestruc, Pyrenees

RABALAIS Rochefort & Sceaux

REGARD LaJoux, Switzerland

RICHE Clairefontaine, Lorraine

ROY Dieppe

ROULE Moulins, Nievre

SAUCIER St. Eustache, Paris, France

SAYER St. Sauveur, Alsace-Lorraine

ST. ROMAIN Ranne, France

TASSIN Mercey, Eure

VOINCHE Lignéville, Lorraine

VOISELLES Amiens, France

The book, printed in full color, is available through Amazon.com and major booksellers at $37 plus shipping. Other titles and local products are listed at shopavoyelles.com