District 2 fire departments urge renewal of 10-mill property tax

Most of Avoyelles Parish is protected by volunteer fire departments who have banded together under one tax-supported district -- Fire District 2. The 10-mill tax supporting that district is up for renewal this Saturday (Dec. 8).

Only Ward1 and that part of the parish inside the city limits of Marksville are not part of the district. However, the Marksville Fire Department receives Fire District 2 funds because it serves communities outside of the city limits and assists other volunteer departments-- including Brouillette, Fifth Ward, Mansura, Hessmer, etc.

Several of the District 2 departments have posted signs urging voters to renew the 10-mill tax, which has been on the books since 1991. If approved, it would be renewed for another 10 years.

The main benefit of having well-equipped and trained firefighters is evident when there is a fire. However, every property owner in Fire District 2 benefits from the tax even when there is no fire due to lower fire insurance premiums.

Without the tax, there is no other funding source to pay to maintain or replace equipment and to keep volunteer firefighters adequately trained.

Fire departments in Fire District 2 include Marksville, Bunkie, Simmesport, Cottonport, Mansura, Moreauville, Hessmer, Evergreen, Plaucheville, Bordelonville, Fifth Ward, Brouillette and Dupont.