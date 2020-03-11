DOC/State Police investigating Angola payroll issues

ANGOLA -- Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Darrel Vannoy has been place on administrative leave while State Police and Department of Corrections investigate alleged payroll issues, the DOC reported.

The state prison at Angola in West Feliciana Parish has been an important part of the Avoyelles Parish economy as a major employer of parish residents for many years.

According to a DOC news release, Vannoy reported issues “regarding certain Angola staff and department payroll administration rules.”

Vannoy was placed on administrative leave. DOC Chief of Operations Seth Smith will oversee the prison during the investigation.

No details have been released concerning what “payroll administrative rules” were supposedly violated or individuals suspected of such violations. The DOC said no such details “will be available during the investigation.”