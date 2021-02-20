The state fire marshal has issued a release stating a double fatality in Marksville over the past 15 hours.

No details were given on the incident other than the deaths are being attributed to indoor generator use.

Other emergency personnel on the scene did say the incident occurred Saturday morning, Feb 20. A gas powered generator was apparently running inside a camper. Carbon monoxide is being thought to be the cause of death by those on the scene

No official report has been released.