Dry Prong man killed in one-car accident

A Dry Prong man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on La. Hwy 122.

State Police said Timothy Williams, 55, was eastbound in his 2000 Nissan Frontier at about 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle in a curve near Parasol Road, ran off the road and struck several trees.

Williams, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Investigators said impairment is suspected but they are awaiting results of lab tests. The accident is still under investigation.

A Troop E spokesman said motorists must remember that alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a vehicle and decrease reaction times. Just one drink may cause these effects.

"Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver," the spokesman said. "Not doing so can have deadly consequences."

Troop E has investigated 24 fatal traffic accidents resulting in 26 deaths in 2020.