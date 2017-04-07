Ducote, Aymond still have questions about Bunkie Industrial Park land sale

Wade Ducote of Bunkie and attorney Carol Aymond are upset with Bunkie Mayor Mike Robertson for not holding a special meeting to answer questions concerning the sale of the property in the industrial park to Plantagenet Capital LLC in November 2013.

Aymond and Ducote both sent public records requests to the mayor dated March 21 demanding a request to see the documents concerning the land sale.

Both men attended the March 9 meeting of the Bunkie City Council and asked why the industrial park tract was sold four times on the same day, Nov. 13, 2013. They said they would attend the April 13 council meeting to ask the same questions.

At the March 9 meeting, Bunkie Mayor Mike Robertson initially said he would have someone at the April 13 meeting to answer those questions, but changed his mind the next day. The mayor sent a certified letter to the two men stating no one would be attending the meeting.

“After thinking about asking private companies to come to a public meeting and explain their action in a business deal, I realized that it was not my place,” Robertson said. “If individuals want answers to the post sale of the industrial park property it is their responsibility to contact each entity to ask them to explain it.

“Private companies are not held to the same public scrutiny as municipalities,” Robertson continued. “It would be like my asking a local business person to come to a public meeting and explain why they took action about a business decision they made.”

In an uncertified letter dated March 23, City Attorney Jim Lee addressed the men’s concerns and said they could go to City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, to see public records concerning the city’s involvement. However, Ducote said he did not receive the letter until that day and Aymond said he never received the letter.

“If the mayor has nothing to hide, then why doesn’t he answer the questions in a public meeting,” Aymond said this past week. “Why are they scared to answer questions in a public meeting.”

Robertson said the March 28, date was when all of the records would be available to be viewed. He said the men can view the records after that date, but would have to make an appointment with the mayor.

“They could have come and visited with me and looked at the records. I would have told them my viewpoints,” Robertson said. “Over a year ago Mr. Ducote questioned me concerning the post-sale of the land to the cotton spinning plant. Since I was not involved or present when the transactions occurred, I could not give him any facts about it. I did, however, give him the name and contact number of a person who would be glad to meet with Mr. Ducote and explain the transactions.”

Robertson said that as of last Thursday Ducote had not made an appointment with that person to discuss the issue.

“This leaves me to believe Mr. Ducote is not looking for the truth or the facts, but just wants to continue touting his conspiracy theories concerning the post-sale of the property,” Robertson added. “The question Mr. Ducote should answer is, why he won’t contact the parties involved in the post-sale and get the facts directly from those who were privy to the disposition of the land after the city sold it.”

Ducote questioned why the city sold the property to Plantagenet and didn’t know what Plantagenet was going to do to the property. Plantagenet is a subsidiary of Gulf Coast Spinning.

“Did the mayor know that Plantagenet was going to sell the property?” Ducote asked. “If not, did he know Plantagenet was going to open a business? Are there records showing Plantagenet was planning to open a business?” Ducote said the city would not have sold the business to another individual, who had no intention of opening a business. He said a business had to commit to hire at least 50 people before buying property in the industrial park.

Ducote also wants to know how many realtors were involved in the sell of the property from Bunkie to Plantagenet. When asked the mayor said no realtors or commissions were involved during the city selling of the property.

Aymond continued that they want to see every invoice or receipt for the $10 million grant used to build the industrial park.

“I want to see what was done at the park,” Aymond continued. “That was an awful lot of money spent on the park and I don’t see it.”