Earles given go-ahead for re-election bid in Bunkie city judge race

A 12th Judicial District judge ruled on Aug. 6 that Bunkie/Ward 10 Judge Derrick "Digger" Earles can proceed with his campaign for re-election.

Francis Keller Sr., a constituent in the Bunkie area, filed a challenge to Earles' candidacy based on an allegation Earles lives outside of the election district and so is ineligible to serve in that office.

Earles' main defense was that the challenge to his candidacy was filed too late. Judge Kerry Spruill agreed and dismissed the challenge.

The issue of Earles' residency was never addressed.

State law requires any challenge to be filed within seven days after the end of qualifying. In this case, that would've been 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 31. Keller's challenge was not filed until Monday morning, Aug. 3.

McKay argued that the state COVID emergency measures include "suspending peremptive and prescriptive periods in court actions, which would include the period for filing a challenge to a candidate's qualification."

Spruill said Gov. John Bel Edwards' first order did include that action, but orders issued after that -- including the one the state is currently under -- does not.

McKay said Keller will not appeal Spruill's ruling.

The decision leaves the Ward 10/Bunkie City judge race on the Nov. 3 ballot, where Earles faces Patrick Redmon.

Earles said he is very pleased with the decision, but was not surprised.

"I have lived all my life on Bayou Boeuf, south of Bunkie," Earles said. He said there have been several challenges to his residency over the past six years of his term in office and "all of those investigations came back with the same finding. There is no question where I am domiciled."

Earles has offices in Marksville, Alexandria and Lafayette. There has been a persistent rumor for the past few years that he actually lives in Lafayette and only maintains a home in Ward 10 to meet the residency requirements to be ward/city judge.

Earles believes the challenge was an ongoing "vendetta" by McKay, who was defeated by Earles in the judgeship election six years ago.