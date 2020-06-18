Early voting begins Saturday

Early voting for the July 11 elections will be from this Saturday (June 20) through July 4, except for Sundays (June 21, June 28).

Those wishing to vote early may do so from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the Avoyelles Parish Registrar of Voters office on the second floor of the parish courthouse in Marksville. Issues on the ballot include the Democratic and Republican parties presidential primary and the Democratic state and parish party committees.

Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the state extended the early voting periods to 13 days for the July 11 and Aug. 15 elections. Those two elections were originally scheduled for April and May, but were delayed twice due to the state's anti-COVID measures.