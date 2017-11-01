Early voting for Nov. 18 elections begins Friday

Early voting for the Nov. 18 elections will be Nov. 3-4, Nov. 6-9 and Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Registrar’s Office on the 2nd floor of the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville.

The office will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 10 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday.

Registrar of Voters Gloria Moreau said early voting begins this Friday to ensure that voters have seven days to cast their ballots early.

There are three local tax renewals -- two parishwide 5-mill taxes to support the Avoyelles Parish School District and one fire protection fee in Ward 1.

One of the school district renewals is dedicated “for the purpose of giving additional aid to the public schools of the district.” The second tax is for the “purpose of repairs, renovations, improvements, new construction and the purchase of property in the district.”

Each 5-mill tax generates approximately $710,000 a year -- or about $1.42 million combined.

Fire District 1, which serves the Ward 1 area of the parish, is seeking renewal of a $45 per lot “parcel fee” to fund fire protection operations in the district. The fee generates about $55,530 a year.

Voters will also cast ballots in the runoff election between John Schroder and Derrick Edwards for state treasurer.

The special election was called to fill the position vacated when John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate.