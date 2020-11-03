Early voting numbers in Avoyelles

Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:15pm

President:

Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic
1,827 34%

34
Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian

1%
3,481
Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican

65%
3
Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party

0%
4
Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation

0%
8
President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P.

0%
2
Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party

0%
0
Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity

0%
1
Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution

0%
1
Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation

0%
2
Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party

0%
8
Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party

0%
1
Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America

0%
Total: 5,372

Senate:

Beryl Billiot (NOPTY)

1%
26
John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY)

1%
3,384
"Bill" Cassidy (REP)

65%
6
Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY)

0%
683
Derrick "Champ" Edwards (DEM)

13%
6
"Xan" John (OTHER)

0%
110
David Drew Knight (DEM)

2%
13
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND)

0%
5
Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY)

0%
134
Dustin Murphy (REP)

3%
591
Adrian Perkins (DEM)

11%
114
Antoine Pierce (DEM)

2%
19
Melinda Mary Price (OTHER)

0%
13
Aaron C. Sigler (LBT)

0%
35
Peter Wenstrup (DEM)

1%
Total: 5,183

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
978

Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM)

20%
366

Allen Guillory, Sr. (REP)

7%
971

Lance Harris (REP)

20%
173

"Matt" Hasty (REP)

3%
101

Jesse P. Lagarde (DEM)

2%
404

Martin Lemelle, Jr. (DEM)

8%
1,618

Luke J. Letlow (REP)

33%
201

"Scotty" Robinson (REP)

4%
145

Phillip Snowden (DEM)

3%
Total: 4,957
District Attorney -- 12th Judicial District Court
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,334

Barry Laiche (REP)

45%
2,809

Charles "Charlie" Riddle III (DEM)

55%
Total: 5,143
City Judge -- City Court, City of Bunkie
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 6 precincts
Votes
310

Derrick "Digger" Earles (IND)

60%
207

Patrick Redmon (LBT)

40%
Total: 517
City Marshal -- City Court, City of Bunkie
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 6 precincts
Votes
111

Leroy Daniels (DEM)

21%
267

Stephen J. Gremillion (DEM)

51%
144

Rickey Dale Thomas (IND)

28%
Total: 522
City Marshal -- City Court, City of Marksville
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 18 precincts
Votes
831

Jeffery B. Carmouche (REP)

49%
346

Rodney A. St. Romain (DEM)

20%
525

Floyd Voinche, Sr. (DEM)

31%
Total: 1,702
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 8 precincts
Votes
306

Sterling Hayes (DEM)

53%
266

Kirk Lacour (REP)

47%
Total: 572
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts
Votes
124

Brandon W. Dauzat (IND)

54%
104

Angela M. Lemoine Tyler (NOPTY)

46%
Total: 228
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 7 precincts
Votes
46

Bryan P. Brassette (REP)

20%
41

Ronald A. McDonald (REP)

18%
140

Darrell J. Rabalais (REP)

62%
Total: 227
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 7 precincts
Votes
90

David P. McDonald (REP)

39%
139

Todd A. Rabalais (NOPTY)

61%
Total: 229
Mayor -- Town of Simmesport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts
Votes
59

Leslie Draper III (DEM)

47%
1

Dannie W. Lemoine, Sr. (DEM)

1%
66

Ted Turner (IND)

52%
Total: 126
Chief of Police -- Town of Cottonport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 4 precincts
Votes
52

Justin P. Chenevert (REP)

24%
92

Donald R. Jenkins, Sr. (NOPTY)

42%
48

Jennifer Chenevert Lofton (NOPTY)

22%
27

Jason L. Merrick (REP)

12%
Total: 219
Alderman -- District 1, Town of Simmesport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 1 precincts
Votes
22

Glenn Gautreaux (REP)

88%
3

Annie "Red" Lofton (DEM)

12%
Total: 25
Alderman -- District 2, Town of Simmesport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 1 precincts
Votes
24

Tiesha J. Kennedy (DEM)

83%
4

Kenneth Marsh (DEM)

14%
1

Marsha J. Strong (DEM)

3%
Total: 29
Alderman -- District 3, Town of Simmesport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 1 precincts
Votes
5

Cecil B. Whitmore (REP)

15%
29

Patrick L. Wright (DEM)

85%
Total: 34
Aldermen -- Village of Hessmer
(3 to be elected)
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 3 precincts
Votes
46

Ashton P. Dauzat (REP)

21%
28

Tiffany A. Francois (REP)

13%
39

Justin L. Gaspard (REP)

18%
59

Dustin Moreau (NOPTY)

27%
46

Jason Starkey (REP)

21%
Total: 218
Council Member -- District 1, Town of Cottonport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts
Votes
24

Earnest Anderson, Jr. (DEM)

34%
46

Margaret Prater Jenkins (DEM)

66%
Total: 70
Council Member -- District 4, Town of Cottonport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 3 precincts
Votes
21

Gerald J. Mayeux (DEM)

62%
13

Demple M. Prater (DEM)

38%
Total: 34
CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) -- Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
3,797

YES

73%
1,426

NO

27%
Total: 5,223
CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) -- Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,909

YES

57%
2,175

NO

43%
Total: 5,084
CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) -- Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,880

YES

57%
2,192

NO

43%
Total: 5,072
CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) -- Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,101

YES

43%
2,830

NO

57%
Total: 4,931
CA NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) -- Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
1,964

YES

40%
2,983

NO

60%
Total: 4,947
CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) -- Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
3,062

YES

61%
1,967

NO

39%
Total: 5,029
CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) -- Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
3,277

YES

64%
1,808

NO

36%
Total: 5,085
PW Sports Wagering -- Authorize Sports Wagering Activities - Act 215, 2020
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
3,127

YES

61%
2,023

NO

39%
Total: 5,150
Town of Cottonport -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - M&TC - 25 Yrs.
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 4 precincts
Votes
156

YES

73%
59

NO

27%
Total: 215
Southwest Avoyelles Waterworks District -- 6.70 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts
Votes
37

YES

73%
14

NO

27%
Total: 51

