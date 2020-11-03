Early voting numbers in Avoyelles
President:
Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic
1,827 34%
34
Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian
1%
3,481
Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican
65%
3
Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party
0%
4
Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation
0%
8
President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P.
0%
2
Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party
0%
0
Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity
0%
1
Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution
0%
1
Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation
0%
2
Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party
0%
8
Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party
0%
1
Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America
0%
Total: 5,372
Senate:
Beryl Billiot (NOPTY)
1%
26
John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY)
1%
3,384
"Bill" Cassidy (REP)
65%
6
Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY)
0%
683
Derrick "Champ" Edwards (DEM)
13%
6
"Xan" John (OTHER)
0%
110
David Drew Knight (DEM)
2%
13
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND)
0%
5
Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY)
0%
134
Dustin Murphy (REP)
3%
591
Adrian Perkins (DEM)
11%
114
Antoine Pierce (DEM)
2%
19
Melinda Mary Price (OTHER)
0%
13
Aaron C. Sigler (LBT)
0%
35
Peter Wenstrup (DEM)
1%
Total: 5,183
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
978
Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM)
20%
366
Allen Guillory, Sr. (REP)
7%
971
Lance Harris (REP)
20%
173
"Matt" Hasty (REP)
3%
101
Jesse P. Lagarde (DEM)
2%
404
Martin Lemelle, Jr. (DEM)
8%
1,618
Luke J. Letlow (REP)
33%
201
"Scotty" Robinson (REP)
4%
145
Phillip Snowden (DEM)
3%
Total: 4,957
District Attorney -- 12th Judicial District Court
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,334
Barry Laiche (REP)
45%
2,809
Charles "Charlie" Riddle III (DEM)
55%
Total: 5,143
City Judge -- City Court, City of Bunkie
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 6 precincts
Votes
310
Derrick "Digger" Earles (IND)
60%
207
Patrick Redmon (LBT)
40%
Total: 517
City Marshal -- City Court, City of Bunkie
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 6 precincts
Votes
111
Leroy Daniels (DEM)
21%
267
Stephen J. Gremillion (DEM)
51%
144
Rickey Dale Thomas (IND)
28%
Total: 522
City Marshal -- City Court, City of Marksville
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 18 precincts
Votes
831
Jeffery B. Carmouche (REP)
49%
346
Rodney A. St. Romain (DEM)
20%
525
Floyd Voinche, Sr. (DEM)
31%
Total: 1,702
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 8 precincts
Votes
306
Sterling Hayes (DEM)
53%
266
Kirk Lacour (REP)
47%
Total: 572
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts
Votes
124
Brandon W. Dauzat (IND)
54%
104
Angela M. Lemoine Tyler (NOPTY)
46%
Total: 228
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 7 precincts
Votes
46
Bryan P. Brassette (REP)
20%
41
Ronald A. McDonald (REP)
18%
140
Darrell J. Rabalais (REP)
62%
Total: 227
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 7 precincts
Votes
90
David P. McDonald (REP)
39%
139
Todd A. Rabalais (NOPTY)
61%
Total: 229
Mayor -- Town of Simmesport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts
Votes
59
Leslie Draper III (DEM)
47%
1
Dannie W. Lemoine, Sr. (DEM)
1%
66
Ted Turner (IND)
52%
Total: 126
Chief of Police -- Town of Cottonport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 4 precincts
Votes
52
Justin P. Chenevert (REP)
24%
92
Donald R. Jenkins, Sr. (NOPTY)
42%
48
Jennifer Chenevert Lofton (NOPTY)
22%
27
Jason L. Merrick (REP)
12%
Total: 219
Alderman -- District 1, Town of Simmesport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 1 precincts
Votes
22
Glenn Gautreaux (REP)
88%
3
Annie "Red" Lofton (DEM)
12%
Total: 25
Alderman -- District 2, Town of Simmesport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 1 precincts
Votes
24
Tiesha J. Kennedy (DEM)
83%
4
Kenneth Marsh (DEM)
14%
1
Marsha J. Strong (DEM)
3%
Total: 29
Alderman -- District 3, Town of Simmesport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 1 precincts
Votes
5
Cecil B. Whitmore (REP)
15%
29
Patrick L. Wright (DEM)
85%
Total: 34
Aldermen -- Village of Hessmer
(3 to be elected)
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 3 precincts
Votes
46
Ashton P. Dauzat (REP)
21%
28
Tiffany A. Francois (REP)
13%
39
Justin L. Gaspard (REP)
18%
59
Dustin Moreau (NOPTY)
27%
46
Jason Starkey (REP)
21%
Total: 218
Council Member -- District 1, Town of Cottonport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts
Votes
24
Earnest Anderson, Jr. (DEM)
34%
46
Margaret Prater Jenkins (DEM)
66%
Total: 70
Council Member -- District 4, Town of Cottonport
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 3 precincts
Votes
21
Gerald J. Mayeux (DEM)
62%
13
Demple M. Prater (DEM)
38%
Total: 34
CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) -- Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
3,797
YES
73%
1,426
NO
27%
Total: 5,223
CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) -- Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,909
YES
57%
2,175
NO
43%
Total: 5,084
CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) -- Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,880
YES
57%
2,192
NO
43%
Total: 5,072
CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) -- Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,101
YES
43%
2,830
NO
57%
Total: 4,931
CA NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) -- Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
1,964
YES
40%
2,983
NO
60%
Total: 4,947
CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) -- Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
3,062
YES
61%
1,967
NO
39%
Total: 5,029
CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) -- Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
3,277
YES
64%
1,808
NO
36%
Total: 5,085
PW Sports Wagering -- Authorize Sports Wagering Activities - Act 215, 2020
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts
Votes
3,127
YES
61%
2,023
NO
39%
Total: 5,150
Town of Cottonport -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - M&TC - 25 Yrs.
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 4 precincts
Votes
156
YES
73%
59
NO
27%
Total: 215
Southwest Avoyelles Waterworks District -- 6.70 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts
Votes
37
YES
73%
14
NO
27%
Total: 51