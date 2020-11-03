Early voting numbers in Avoyelles

President:

Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic

1,827 34%

34

Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian

1%

3,481

Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican

65%

3

Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party

0%

4

Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation

0%

8

President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P.

0%

2

Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party

0%

0

Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity

0%

1

Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution

0%

1

Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation

0%

2

Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party

0%

8

Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party

0%

1

Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America

0%

Total: 5,372

Senate:

Beryl Billiot (NOPTY)

1%

26

John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY)

1%

3,384

"Bill" Cassidy (REP)

65%

6

Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY)

0%

683

Derrick "Champ" Edwards (DEM)

13%

6

"Xan" John (OTHER)

0%

110

David Drew Knight (DEM)

2%

13

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND)

0%

5

Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY)

0%

134

Dustin Murphy (REP)

3%

591

Adrian Perkins (DEM)

11%

114

Antoine Pierce (DEM)

2%

19

Melinda Mary Price (OTHER)

0%

13

Aaron C. Sigler (LBT)

0%

35

Peter Wenstrup (DEM)

1%

Total: 5,183

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

978

Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM)

20%

366

Allen Guillory, Sr. (REP)

7%

971

Lance Harris (REP)

20%

173

"Matt" Hasty (REP)

3%

101

Jesse P. Lagarde (DEM)

2%

404

Martin Lemelle, Jr. (DEM)

8%

1,618

Luke J. Letlow (REP)

33%

201

"Scotty" Robinson (REP)

4%

145

Phillip Snowden (DEM)

3%

Total: 4,957

District Attorney -- 12th Judicial District Court

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

2,334

Barry Laiche (REP)

45%

2,809

Charles "Charlie" Riddle III (DEM)

55%

Total: 5,143

City Judge -- City Court, City of Bunkie

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 6 precincts

Votes

310

Derrick "Digger" Earles (IND)

60%

207

Patrick Redmon (LBT)

40%

Total: 517

City Marshal -- City Court, City of Bunkie

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 6 precincts

Votes

111

Leroy Daniels (DEM)

21%

267

Stephen J. Gremillion (DEM)

51%

144

Rickey Dale Thomas (IND)

28%

Total: 522

City Marshal -- City Court, City of Marksville

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 18 precincts

Votes

831

Jeffery B. Carmouche (REP)

49%

346

Rodney A. St. Romain (DEM)

20%

525

Floyd Voinche, Sr. (DEM)

31%

Total: 1,702

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 8 precincts

Votes

306

Sterling Hayes (DEM)

53%

266

Kirk Lacour (REP)

47%

Total: 572

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts

Votes

124

Brandon W. Dauzat (IND)

54%

104

Angela M. Lemoine Tyler (NOPTY)

46%

Total: 228

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 7 precincts

Votes

46

Bryan P. Brassette (REP)

20%

41

Ronald A. McDonald (REP)

18%

140

Darrell J. Rabalais (REP)

62%

Total: 227

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 7 precincts

Votes

90

David P. McDonald (REP)

39%

139

Todd A. Rabalais (NOPTY)

61%

Total: 229

Mayor -- Town of Simmesport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts

Votes

59

Leslie Draper III (DEM)

47%

1

Dannie W. Lemoine, Sr. (DEM)

1%

66

Ted Turner (IND)

52%

Total: 126

Chief of Police -- Town of Cottonport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 4 precincts

Votes

52

Justin P. Chenevert (REP)

24%

92

Donald R. Jenkins, Sr. (NOPTY)

42%

48

Jennifer Chenevert Lofton (NOPTY)

22%

27

Jason L. Merrick (REP)

12%

Total: 219

Alderman -- District 1, Town of Simmesport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 1 precincts

Votes

22

Glenn Gautreaux (REP)

88%

3

Annie "Red" Lofton (DEM)

12%

Total: 25

Alderman -- District 2, Town of Simmesport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 1 precincts

Votes

24

Tiesha J. Kennedy (DEM)

83%

4

Kenneth Marsh (DEM)

14%

1

Marsha J. Strong (DEM)

3%

Total: 29

Alderman -- District 3, Town of Simmesport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 1 precincts

Votes

5

Cecil B. Whitmore (REP)

15%

29

Patrick L. Wright (DEM)

85%

Total: 34

Aldermen -- Village of Hessmer

(3 to be elected)

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 3 precincts

Votes

46

Ashton P. Dauzat (REP)

21%

28

Tiffany A. Francois (REP)

13%

39

Justin L. Gaspard (REP)

18%

59

Dustin Moreau (NOPTY)

27%

46

Jason Starkey (REP)

21%

Total: 218

Council Member -- District 1, Town of Cottonport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts

Votes

24

Earnest Anderson, Jr. (DEM)

34%

46

Margaret Prater Jenkins (DEM)

66%

Total: 70

Council Member -- District 4, Town of Cottonport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 3 precincts

Votes

21

Gerald J. Mayeux (DEM)

62%

13

Demple M. Prater (DEM)

38%

Total: 34

CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) -- Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

3,797

YES

73%

1,426

NO

27%

Total: 5,223

CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) -- Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

2,909

YES

57%

2,175

NO

43%

Total: 5,084

CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) -- Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

2,880

YES

57%

2,192

NO

43%

Total: 5,072

CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) -- Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

2,101

YES

43%

2,830

NO

57%

Total: 4,931

CA NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) -- Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

1,964

YES

40%

2,983

NO

60%

Total: 4,947

CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) -- Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

3,062

YES

61%

1,967

NO

39%

Total: 5,029

CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) -- Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

3,277

YES

64%

1,808

NO

36%

Total: 5,085

PW Sports Wagering -- Authorize Sports Wagering Activities - Act 215, 2020

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 49 precincts

Votes

3,127

YES

61%

2,023

NO

39%

Total: 5,150

Town of Cottonport -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - M&TC - 25 Yrs.

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 4 precincts

Votes

156

YES

73%

59

NO

27%

Total: 215

Southwest Avoyelles Waterworks District -- 6.70 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 2 precincts

Votes

37

YES

73%

14

NO

27%

Total: 51