Early voting for Oct. 12 elections begins Saturday for Avoyelles voters

Early voting for the Oct. 12 elections will be held Sept. 28 and Sept. 30-Oct. 5 from 8:30-6 p.m. daily in the Registrar of Voters Office on the 2nd Floor of the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse.

The slate of elections is headed by the race for governor, which pits incumbent John Bel Edwards against five challengers -- Ralph Abraham, Oscar Dantzler, Gary Landrieu, Patrick Landry and Eddie Rispone.

There are also races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and commissioners of agriculture and insurance.

Local elections include sheriff, clerk of court and five Police Jury districts. Voters will also select a new state representative and state senator.

There are three legislative races with no incumbents due to term limits.

Avoyelles is unique in the state because the parish is itself one state representative district -- District 28.

Most of the parish is in Senate District 28 while some portions are in Senate District 32.

There is also a race for the parish’s Board of Elementary & Secondary Education representative in District 8.

There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot.