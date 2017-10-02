Early voting of Oct. 14 elections continues this week

While many voters may be unaware that their mid-Autumn Saturday is any more than a day to enjoy a good college football game on TV, there are actually a few important items to be decided on the Oct. 14 ballot.

Early voting continues from today through Saturday this week in the Registrar’s Office on the 2nd floor of the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Mail-in absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 10 and received by the registrar by Oct. 13.

There are three proposed constitutional amendments that could affect future state and local tax revenues.

There is also a special election to fill the unexpired term of State Treasurer John Kennedy, who was elected to serve the state as its U.S. senator. That term runs through 2019, giving the winner of this race about two years to serve before deciding whether to seek a full four-year term in the office.

The special election is costing the state approximately $5 million.

On the local level, the Police Jury is seeking renewal of a 4-mill property tax to support the Parish Health Units in Marksville and Bunkie. The tax would generate about $576,000 a year for 10 years.

The tax would be subject to Homestead Exemption, so many homeowners would pay no tax and the assessed tax bill for many others would be significantly reduced due to the exemption.