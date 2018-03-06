Early voting opens this Saturday for March 24 elections

Early voting for the March 24 municipal elections in Bunkie and Marksville will be March 10-17 in the Avoyelles Parish Registrar of Voters Office on the 2nd Floor of the parish courthouse in Marksville, Registrar Gloria Moreau said.

Voting will be allowed from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. There will be no voting on Sunday, March 11.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be requested from the registrar before March 20.

Mailed absentee ballots must arrive in the registrar’s office before 4:30 p.m. on March 23.

There are two elections in Bunkie.

Four candidates are seeking the office of police chief: incumbent Bobby Corner, Scotty Ferguson, Zach Guice and Phillip Tagliarino.

The second race is for District 2 alderman where incumbent Lem Thomas, Lucins Eggins Jr. and Leslie Matthews will be on the ballot.

In Marksville, District 3 council incumbent Mary Sampson is being challenged by Steven Menard. District 5 incumbent Clyde “Danny” Benson faces former council member Daniel DeCuir.