Easter parish activities canceled

As of Wednesday, March 18 the city of Marksville has announced the cancellation of the Easter Egg Knocking on the courthouse square.

Also announced is the cancellation of the “Pockin’ on the Bayou” in Cottonport. The following was issued by Cottonport Mayor Scotty Scott and Town Council: It is with a heavy heart I announce the Town council and I have decided, in accordance with the guidance provided by Gov Edwards, we are canceling this year’s Pockin on the Bayou Easter Festival. It is our duty to support our state in trying to flatten the curve of this virus. I encourage you to do your part even though it may be against our nature to socially distance ourselves. Please take care of each other in the next few weeks, think of your neighbor, pray, and respect the need to do less. The Town of Cottonport is resolved to support you and next year we are going to have one awesome festival. Thanks to all who have already worked so hard on this festival.