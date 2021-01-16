Ed Oliver to face Ravens with Buffalo Bills in divisional playoffs

Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills defensive lineman will face the Baltimore Ravens in divisional playoffs. Oliver, who was raised in Houston, has long considered Marksville his “second home.” Oliver’s father, Ed Oliver, Sr. Was born and raised in Marksville and has returned in recent years. Oliver has kept his Marksville family in the “football business” with cousin, Alayna Lee serving as one of his representatives.

The game will air tonight (Saturday) on NBC.

Divisional Round: Bills (13-3) vs. Ravens (11-5) - 7:15 p.m. on NBC

The matchup

The Bills are in the divisional round for the first time since 1996 following last week's victory over Indianapolis. The Ravens advanced with a 20-13 win over the Titans.

It will be the first-ever playoff meeting between the two teams.

Help cheer on a player with proud Avoyelles football links as he fights for a divisional championip and a run for the 2021 Super Bowl.