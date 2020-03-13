Edwards closes public schools until April 13

All public schools in Louisiana will be closed from March 16 to April 13 due to the threat posed by the Coronavirus-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

“Today, I signed a proclamation that immediately halts any gathering of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13, closes all K-12 public schools statewide effective Monday, March 16 and also moves upcoming state elections,” the governor said earlier today.

As of the last report, there were 33 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Edwards will further address this order at a 3 p.m. media briefing with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. That will be streamed live at Facebook.come/Louisiana Gov.

“We are at an inflection point now and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness,” Edwards said. “That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings.”

ELECTION DATES

The April 4 election -- which included the presidential primaries -- has been rescheduled for June 20. The May 9 election has been postponed to July 25.

Edwards said limiting gatherings of 250 people or more is based on federal Centers for Disease Control guide lines.

“These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19,” he said.