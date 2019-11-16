Edwards has advantage with 97 percent of precincts counted

With 97 percent of precincts counted statewide, Gov. John Bel Edwards was leading Eddie Rispone by about 20,000 votes with a 51 percent to 49 percent margin.

Most of the precincts still uncounted tonight are in Edwards' strongholds -- Caddo, East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes. Edwards had over 90 percent of the votes in the Orleans precincts that have been counted. Of the 126 precincts to be counted, 107 are in Orleans Parish.