Efforts to end 'government shutdown' were being watched by local federal employees

While the nation watched to see if Monday’s federal government “shutdown” would be ended, local federal employees were watching to see if they should go home or if they were sitting in their office on unpaid leave.

The shutdown did not affect Post Offices, Social Security and many other federal programs.

However, “non-essential” programs were on the chopping block.

In Avoyelles, that included employees at the National Wildlife Refuges.

“I can tell you that even if the government is shut down, the refuges will still be open for visitors and for hunting,” Assistant Manager Bradley Bordelon said Monday morning. “Right now, we are just waiting to see if we are going to be sent home” on unpaid leave.

The latest news out of Washington is that the Senate had approved a compromise to end the shutdown and that the House was expected to approve it and send it to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.