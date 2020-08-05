Elderly Woman Dies in Campti House Fire

NATCHITOCHES PARISH- State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies, in collaboration with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Campti that claimed the life of the elderly female owner.

Around 8 a.m. on August 4, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9 responded to the 100 block of Wood Street in Campti for a report of a house fire. Firefighters learned it was believed that the homeowner, an 87-year-old woman, was still inside. Unfortunately that was confirmed with the discovery of her body in a bedroom.

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eleanor Gill.

SFM deputies have determined the fire originated in the bedroom where the victim was found, however, the exact cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The fire is not considered suspicious.