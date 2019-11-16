Election night results in Avoyelles Parish

This item will be updated periodically until complete but unofficial results are reported.

First results in for today's elections indicate Early/Absentee voters in Avoyelles Parish favored Eddie Rispone over John Bel Edwards for governor, 59 percent to 41; Kyle Ardoin over Gwen Collins-Greenup by 73 to 27 percent; and David Dauzat over Doug Anderson, 60 to 40 percent.

The proposed Avoyelles Justice Center tax was rejected by early/absentee voters 73 to 27 percent.

With 70 percent of statewide results in, Eddie Rispone had a 51-49 percent lead over John Bel Edwards in a governor's race that has see-sawed since polls closed.

ALL PRECINCTS REPORTING:

Governor

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

6009 John Bel Edwards (DEM)45%

7460 "Eddie" Rispone (REP)55%

Total: 13469

Unofficial Turnout: 55.2%

Secretary of State

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

9104 Kyle Ardoin (REP)70%

3936 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)30%

Total: 13040

Unofficial Turnout: 53.5%

Sheriff

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5732 Douglas "Doug" Anderson (DEM)43%

7642 David L. Dauzat (REP)57%

Total: 13374

Unofficial Turnout: 54.8%

PW Justice Center District -- 1/2% S&U Tax - BOC - 1/4%-15 Yrs. & 1/4%-Perp.

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

3139 YES25%

9172 NO75%

Total: 12311

Unofficial Turnout: 50.5%

