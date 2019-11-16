Election night results in Avoyelles Parish
This item will be updated periodically until complete but unofficial results are reported.
First results in for today's elections indicate Early/Absentee voters in Avoyelles Parish favored Eddie Rispone over John Bel Edwards for governor, 59 percent to 41; Kyle Ardoin over Gwen Collins-Greenup by 73 to 27 percent; and David Dauzat over Doug Anderson, 60 to 40 percent.
The proposed Avoyelles Justice Center tax was rejected by early/absentee voters 73 to 27 percent.
With 70 percent of statewide results in, Eddie Rispone had a 51-49 percent lead over John Bel Edwards in a governor's race that has see-sawed since polls closed.
ALL PRECINCTS REPORTING:
Governor
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
6009 John Bel Edwards (DEM)45%
7460 "Eddie" Rispone (REP)55%
Total: 13469
Unofficial Turnout: 55.2%
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
9104 Kyle Ardoin (REP)70%
3936 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)30%
Total: 13040
Unofficial Turnout: 53.5%
Sheriff
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
5732 Douglas "Doug" Anderson (DEM)43%
7642 David L. Dauzat (REP)57%
Total: 13374
Unofficial Turnout: 54.8%
PW Justice Center District -- 1/2% S&U Tax - BOC - 1/4%-15 Yrs. & 1/4%-Perp.
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
3139 YES25%
9172 NO75%
Total: 12311
Unofficial Turnout: 50.5%
