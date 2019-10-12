Election results 47 of 49 precincts reporting
Governor
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
4687 Ralph Abraham (REP)36%
78 Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (DEM)1%
5238 John Bel Edwards (DEM)40%
72 Gary Landrieu (IND)1%
101 Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (REP)1%
2869 "Eddie" Rispone (REP)22%
Total: 13045
Lieutenant Governor
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
3057 Willie Jones (DEM)25%
9297 William "Billy" Nungesser (REP)75%
Total: 12354
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
5107 Kyle Ardoin (REP)42%
3027 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)25%
3144 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)26%
950 Amanda "Jennings" Smith (REP)8%
Total: 12228
Attorney General
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
3141 "Ike" Jackson, Jr. (DEM)26%
9113 "Jeff" Landry (REP)74%
Total: 12254
Treasurer
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
3605 Derrick Edwards (DEM)30%
699 Teresa Kenny (NOPTY)6%
7808 John M. Schroder (REP)64%
Total: 12112
Commissioner of -- Agriculture and Forestry
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
1340 Marguerite Green (DEM)11%
841 "Charlie" Greer (DEM)7%
7005 Michael G. "Mike" Strain (REP)57%
1193 Peter Williams (DEM)10%
1877 Bradley Zaunbrecher (REP)15%
Total: 12256
Commissioner of -- Insurance
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
6726 James J. "Jim" Donelon (REP)60%
4532 "Tim" Temple (REP)40%
Total: 11258
BESE -- District 8
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
5112 Preston Castille (DEM)49%
1388 Vereta Tanner Lee (DEM)13%
2388 Jonathan Loveall (DEM)23%
1638 Chakesha Webb Scott (DEM)16%
Total: 10526
State Senator -- 28th Senatorial District
Runs in multiple parishes
41 of 43 precincts reporting - 95%
absentee reporting - 100%
5770 Heather Cloud (REP)52%
5013 Robert Johnson (DEM)45%
413 H. Bernard LeBas (DEM)4%
Total: 11196
State Senator -- 32nd Senatorial District
Runs in multiple parishes
6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
108 Daniel M. "Danny" Cole (DEM)8%
153 Judia "Judy" Duhon (DEM)11%
288 "Steve" May (REP)20%
874 Glen D. Womack (REP)61%
Total: 1423
Unofficial Turnout: 52.8%
State Representative -- 28th Representative District
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
7819 Daryl Deshotel (REP)61%
2235 Marcus Johnson (DEM)18%
2067 Donald Milligan (DEM)16%
639 Ramondo Ramos (NOPTY)5%
Total: 12760
Sheriff
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
4389 Douglas "Doug" Anderson (DEM)34%
5792 David L. Dauzat (REP)45%
2756 John K. Johnson (DEM)21%
Total: 12937
Clerk of Court
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
6831 Connie F. Desselle (DEM)53%
1121 Christopher "Chris" Dupuy (NOPTY)9%
4828 Alissa Piazza Tassin (DEM)38%
Total: 12780
Police Juror -- District 1
6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
792 Elzie Bryant (REP)53%
711 Marsha Roszell Wiley (REP)47%
Total: 1503
Unofficial Turnout: 52.9%
Police Juror -- District 3
4 of 5 precincts reporting - 80%
absentee reporting - 100%
812 Mark Anthony Borrel (DEM)55%
675 Russell Marcotte (REP)45%
Total: 1487
Police Juror -- District 6
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
409 Francis G. Keller, Sr. (IND)39%
632 McKinley "Pop" Keller (DEM)61%
Total: 1041
Unofficial Turnout: 45.6%
Police Juror -- District 7
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
875 Bobby C. Bordelon (REP)54%
756 Trent Clark (REP)46%
Total: 1631
Unofficial Turnout: 56.0%
Police Juror -- District 9
6 of 7 precincts reporting - 86%
absentee reporting - 100%
812 Jacob Coco (IND)67%
408 Henry Moreau (REP)33%
Total: 1220
CA NO. 1 (ACT 444 - HB 234) -- Tax Exemptions for Outer Continental Shelf
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
4176 YES37%
7264 NO63%
Total: 11440
CA NO. 2 (ACT 445 - HB 62) -- Amend Education Excellence Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
4525 YES40%
6868 NO60%
Total: 11393
CA NO. 3 (ACT 446 - HB 428) -- Remedy for Unconstitutional Tax Paid
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
5289 YES47%
6066 NO53%
Total: 11355
CA NO. 4 (ACT 448 - SB 79) -- Allow New Orleans Property Tax Exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
47 of 49 precincts reporting - 96%
absentee reporting - 100%
2971 YES26%
8362 NO74%
Total: 11333