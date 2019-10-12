Election results all 49 precincts reporting

Governor

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

4687 Ralph Abraham (REP)36%

78 Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (DEM)1%

5238 John Bel Edwards (DEM)40%

72 Gary Landrieu (IND)1%

101 Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (REP)1%

2869 "Eddie" Rispone (REP)22%

Total: 13045

Unofficial Turnout: 53.7%

Lieutenant Governor

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

3057 Willie Jones (DEM)25%

9297 William "Billy" Nungesser (REP)75%

Total: 12354

Unofficial Turnout: 50.9%

Secretary of State

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5107 Kyle Ardoin (REP)42%

3027 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)25%

3144 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)26%

950 Amanda "Jennings" Smith (REP)8%

Total: 12228

Unofficial Turnout: 50.3%

Attorney General

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

3141 "Ike" Jackson, Jr. (DEM)26%

9113 "Jeff" Landry (REP)74%

Total: 12254

Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%

Treasurer

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

3605 Derrick Edwards (DEM)30%

699 Teresa Kenny (NOPTY)6%

7808 John M. Schroder (REP)64%

Total: 12112

Unofficial Turnout: 49.9%

Commissioner of -- Agriculture and Forestry

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

1340 Marguerite Green (DEM)11%

841 "Charlie" Greer (DEM)7%

7005 Michael G. "Mike" Strain (REP)57%

1193 Peter Williams (DEM)10%

1877 Bradley Zaunbrecher (REP)15%

Total: 12256

Unofficial Turnout: 50.5%

Commissioner of -- Insurance

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

6726 James J. "Jim" Donelon (REP)60%

4532 "Tim" Temple (REP)40%

Total: 11258

Unofficial Turnout: 46.3%

BESE -- District 8

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5112 Preston Castille (DEM)49%

1388 Vereta Tanner Lee (DEM)13%

2388 Jonathan Loveall (DEM)23%

1638 Chakesha Webb Scott (DEM)16%

Total: 10526

Unofficial Turnout: 43.3%

State Senator -- 28th Senatorial District

Runs in multiple parishes

43 of 43 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5770 Heather Cloud (REP)52%

5013 Robert Johnson (DEM)45%

413 H. Bernard LeBas (DEM)4%

Total: 11196

Unofficial Turnout: 51.8%

State Senator -- 32nd Senatorial District

Runs in multiple parishes

6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

108 Daniel M. "Danny" Cole (DEM)8%

153 Judia "Judy" Duhon (DEM)11%

288 "Steve" May (REP)20%

874 Glen D. Womack (REP)61%

Total: 1423

Unofficial Turnout: 52.8%

State Representative -- 28th Representative District

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

7819 Daryl Deshotel (REP)61%

2235 Marcus Johnson (DEM)18%

2067 Donald Milligan (DEM)16%

639 Ramondo Ramos (NOPTY)5%

Total: 12760

Unofficial Turnout: 52.5%

Sheriff

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

4389 Douglas "Doug" Anderson (DEM)34%

5792 David L. Dauzat (REP)45%

2756 John K. Johnson (DEM)21%

Total: 12937

Unofficial Turnout: 53.3%

Clerk of Court

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

6831 Connie F. Desselle (DEM)53%

1121 Christopher "Chris" Dupuy (NOPTY)9%

4828 Alissa Piazza Tassin (DEM)38%

Total: 12780

Unofficial Turnout: 52.6%

Police Juror -- District 1

6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

792 Elzie Bryant (REP)53%

711 Marsha Roszell Wiley (REP)47%

Total: 1503

Unofficial Turnout: 52.9%

Police Juror -- District 3

5 of 5 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

812 Mark Anthony Borrel (DEM)55%

675 Russell Marcotte (REP)45%

Total: 1487

Unofficial Turnout: 55.7%

Police Juror -- District 6

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

409 Francis G. Keller, Sr. (IND)39%

632 McKinley "Pop" Keller (DEM)61%

Total: 1041

Unofficial Turnout: 45.6%

Police Juror -- District 7

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

875 Bobby C. Bordelon (REP)54%

756 Trent Clark (REP)46%

Total: 1631

Unofficial Turnout: 56.0%

Police Juror -- District 9

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

812 Jacob Coco (IND)67%

408 Henry Moreau (REP)33%

Total: 1220

Unofficial Turnout: 51.7%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 444 - HB 234) -- Tax Exemptions for Outer Continental Shelf

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

4176 YES37%

7264 NO63%

Total: 11440

Unofficial Turnout: 47.1%

CA NO. 2 (ACT 445 - HB 62) -- Amend Education Excellence Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

4525 YES40%

6868 NO60%

Total: 11393

Unofficial Turnout: 46.9%

CA NO. 3 (ACT 446 - HB 428) -- Remedy for Unconstitutional Tax Paid

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5289 YES47%

6066 NO53%

Total: 11355

Unofficial Turnout: 46.7%

CA NO. 4 (ACT 448 - SB 79) -- Allow New Orleans Property Tax Exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

2971 YES26%

8362 NO74%

Total: 11333

Unofficial Turnout: 46.7%