**EMERGENCY ROAD CLOSURE** LA 452; Avoyelles Parish

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 10:50 AM

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that LA 452, .4 miles East of LA 1, has been closed due to a break in the main water line.

Permit/Detour Section

No detour has been given at this time.