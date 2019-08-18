Enrollment increase is good start to Avoyelles School District school year

It was the first day of a new school year with a new schedule for teachers and students. It may have also been the first day of a new direction in the Avoyelles Parish School District’s enrollment fortunes.

For the first time in at least six years, the district’s overall opening day enrollment was higher than the previous year’s first day, APSB Superintendent Blaine Dauzat noted. Dauzat was concerned that enrollment numbers had taken a tumble based on his spot checks of schools during the morning.

However, when all the numbers were totaled, the district had 42 more students in its 10 schools than it had on the first day of the 2018-19 school year.

“We are cautiously optimistic and excited by these numbers,” Dauzat said.

Of the 10 schools, five showed gains and five showed losses.

Two of those showing gains -- LaSAS and Marksville High -- each had only two more than they did last year and could be declared “breaking even.”

‘MAGNETIZED’

However, the suddenly “magnetized” Bunkie Magnet had 99 more students on campus for this opening day than it did on last year’s first day. Bunkie Elementary had 22 more students in its first-day enrollment and Marksville Elementary had 21 more opening day students than it had last August.

Those schools showing declines were Cottonport (29), Plaucheville (25), Avoyelles High (25), Lafargue (14) and Riverside (11).

“We are pleased with the numbers,” Dauzat said. “Even with Red River Charter opening with a higher enrollment than they said they would have, our numbers are still up.

“I am hoping that means we are regaining the trust of the public in their public schools,” he added.

Dauzat cautioned that these early figures don’t mean much more than a morale boost.

The “count that counts” -- the one that determines how much money the district gets from the state in the Minimum Foundation Program allotment -- will take place on Oct. 1. Another important enrollment count will occur in February.

The impact of Red River Charter Academy on enrollment and the district’s MFP funds from the state has been dreaded since talk of a new charter school began several years ago.

The school opens Tuesday (Aug. 20) for grades 6-8. It had been expected to have about 160 students. However, the school added a third section of 7th graders and will have a first year enrollment of almost 200.

Under its state-approved charter, the school can accept up to 20 percent more students than its initial projected enrollment.

RRCA will add a high school grade each year until it is a grade 6-12 high school.

Dauzat said the only operational problem he is aware of was an air conditioning breakdown in the Marksville High gym.

“Other than that, we had a great first day,” he added.