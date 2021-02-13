Entergy: get ready for possible power outages

Storm and Outage Preparation Information from Entergy:

The forecast calls for extreme winter weather across the state through Thursday, February 18 bringing with it the potential for outages.

Entergy has assembled restoration workers from our system as well as additional resources from other states to respond as safely and quickly as possible.

If you should lose power, please be aware that the restoration process can be hampered by the surge of demand from large appliances when power is restored.

To avoid this situation, please turn off electrical heaters and appliances until power is restored.