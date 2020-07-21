Escape attempt thwarted at Avoyelles Detention Center

An early-morning escape by three Avoyelles Detention Center inmates was foiled Tuesday by alert deputies and upgraded security improvements at the jail in Marksville, Avoyelles Sheriff David Dauzat said.

Inmates Dakeylon Berry, 18, Ky'juan Brown, 18, and Channing Whiddon, 30, were spotted attempting to escape and "never made it outside the building," the APSO reported. Each were charged with simple escape and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Berry was in jail for armed robbery, introduciung contraband into a correctional facility and possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute. Brown was in jail on a charge of 2nd degree rape. Whiddon was in jail on charges of cruelty to juveniles, unauthorized use of a movable, theft and simple criminal damage to property.

"Additional security enhancements and procedure modifications have been completed and implemented based on what we have learned about the incident," Dauzat said. "Investigations are underway. More participants and/or persons attempting to assist them to escape may be identified with charges forthcoming."

Dauzat praised the deputies who thwarted the escape, saying they exemplify "true professionalism and proved their commitment to public safety."