Evergreen closes Town Hall to the public, remains open for business

The Town of Evergreen, town hall, is now closed to the public.

Mayor Wanda Clark made this decision in response to the CDC guidelines for stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Water bill payments can be made online at www.mypaystar.net.

Payments can also be left in the payment drop box located on the door.

If you have any questions you can call the town hall at 346-9844 anytime from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.