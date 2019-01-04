Facebook post announces names of Gainesville crash deceased

Lauren Dupuy Dauzat has posted photos on her social media of five children said to be those killed in an accident on I-75 near Gainesville, Fla. Her nephew is one of the victims.

Although names of those killed and injured have been learned as family members have been notified during the day, Florida Highway Patrol has not yet issued an official list of victims. That announcement is expected to be made later today.

Avoyelles Today thanks Lauren -- and others who have called in with updates during this emotionally draining day -- for providing this information. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her and all other families affected by this tragedy.