Families, friends honor two murder victims

Balloon launches were held this past weekend for two men shot and killed in a Marksville bar early on the morning of Oct. 14.

The families of Taji Simon and Derrick McGlory met for two balloon launches in the parking lot of Borrel’s Lounge on Preston Street in Marksville this past Sunday (Oct. 21). A smaller balloon launch was held by McGlory’s family and friends on Oct. 20.

At the Sunday event, both men’s families gathered together to mourn their losses. The mothers of Simon and McGlory carried photos of their sons.

The women called for an end to such acts of violence.

Simon’s family played tapes of his songs during the launch. He was a rapper with the stage name “Marley Garcia.”

The front entrance to Borrel’s was decorated with stuffed animals, flowers and candles in memory of the two men.

"He’s the father of four children,” Aritha Moore said of her son, Derrick McGlory. “And one special girlfriend. And they all miss him dearly. I miss him, my husband misses him and we all miss him. And we'll never see him again."

Simon’s mother, Wakena Williams, said she got to see and talk to him the night before he was killed.

LAST WORDS TO SON

“As he was walking out the door, the last thing I said was, ‘Marley, I love you, and be careful.’ He said ‘Mom, I'll be all right.’ And I truly believe that he's all right."

The bar was reportedly crowded the night of the shooting from a nearby wedding and other celebrations held last Saturday.

Derrick McGlory and the suspected shooter, Jimmie McGlory, are cousins.

Jimmie McGlory, of Marksville, has been charged with murder in connection with the two deaths.