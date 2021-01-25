Family of Simmesport homicide victim holds peaceful protest

Friends and family of Corey Williams conducted a solemn, peaceful march on a cold, wet and windy Monday morning to honor his memory and to press law enforcement to step up efforts to solve the murder and bring those responsible to justice.

Rachelle Williams, the victim's sister, said her brother was "sweet, caring person who loved his dogs, gardening and raising his chickens."

Corey Williams, 42, had a paralytic arm from birth and was on disability. He was single but had one young daughter who lives with her mother, Rachelle Williams said.

He was shot in the back of his head at his Brushy Street home on Nov. 13 and died early the next morning in a Lafayette hospital.

Ms. Williams said the family has received no official update from Simmesport authorities in the past two months. From unofficial sources, she said they have been told of four suspects -- three men and a woman -- but that no arrests have been made.

Former Police Chief Glenn Hall said in November that Williams appeared to have been intentionally shot -- that it was not an accident or a random drive-by incident. He also indicated the department had "some leads and suspects."

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office Capt. Tim Ryan said APSO had offered assistance in the investigation but never received information on the case from the town police. Ryan said the offer to assist still stands.

Ms. Williams said about 30 friends and family gathered around noon Monday (Jan. 25) at a family member's house, walked to Corey's house on Brushy Street to briefly remember him there and then walked to the police station to ask incoming Police Chief Daniel Firmin "to get justice for Corey."

Ms. Williams said the family is hoping for the best, but is still concerned that Corey's murder may take its place among a handful of "unsolved mysteries" in Avoyelles Parish.

"We want to see the ones who did this arrested and convicted," she said. "Those who did this are walking around free today. They got to spend the holidays with their families and are spending time with their families now. We cannot spend time with Corey. He is gone.

"For two months we have been constantly crying, unable to sleep," she continued. "He is on our minds all of the time."

Firmin said he was unable to comment on the case when contacted Monday. He was appointed to replace Hall at the January Town Council meeting and was to be officially sworn in tonight (Jan. 25). He said he has been unable to review cases but will do so as soon as possible after assuming the position.