'Farmers to Families' food box distribution to be held Monday 4-6 p.m.

A second "Farmers to Families" food box distribution will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday (Oct. 19) at the Avoyelles School District warehouse on Bon Tempt Street in Marksville.

APSD Food Services Supervisor Jenny Welch said approximately 450 of the 1,500 boxes on hand to be distributed Thursday (Oct. 15) were left.

"We will distribute those boxes Monday," she said. "We are holding the distribution later for people who work during the day and were unable to participate Thursday." The Thursday distribution was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each box contains a pound of butter, 32 ounces of shredded cheese, a carton of liquid eggs, one gallon of 2% milk, five pounds of fajita chicken and a mix of fresh produce. The boxes are free of charge for all families, regardless of economic status. There will be two more distributions this month, this Thursday (Oct. 22) and next Thursday (Oct. 29). Those are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at the APSD warehouse.

The Farmers to Families food boxes are being provided by Sysco Corp. through funds from the USDA and in partnership with the Avoyelles Parish School District and Farm Bureau.