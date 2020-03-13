Fatal accident in Belledeau

Avoyelles Parish – Early this afternoon, a single-vehicle crash killed a woman and injured two

juveniles from Mansura, LA. The driver and both juvenile passengers were not restrained at the

time of the crash.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred on LA Highway 114 in Belledau. The

crash involved a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo, driven by 50-year-old Carol A. Laprairie. For reasons still

under investigation, Laprairie was westbound on LA Highway 114 when she lost control of the

vehicle, exited the roadway, and impacted a tree.

As a result of the crash, Laprairie sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the

scene. The two juveniles, 3-years-of-age and 4-years-of-age, sustained moderate injuries and were

transported to a local hospital for treatment. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly

wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not

all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of

death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensure that every occupant is properly

restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 10 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 11 fatalities.