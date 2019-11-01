Fatal shooting on Legion Drive

A Marksville man was killed at his home on Legion Drive Friday morning (Nov. 1).

Marksville Police said Barracus Greenhouse, 33, was shot twice. Police received the report at about 8:30 a.m.

Assistant Chief Jason Brouillette said no arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are still investigating the case, including interviewing potential witnesses and suspects.

Initial investigation indicates Greenhouse was shot inside his house.

“This was not a drive-by,” Brouillette said.