Fatality in six vehicle crash

August 25, 2019 Vidalia Motorcyclist Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash, Impairment Suspected Factor Concordia Parish – Early this morning, a crash involving six vehicles (four motorcycles and two passenger vehicles) killed a young man from Vidalia, LA. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:05 a.m., which occurred on U.S. Hwy 84, at Frogmore Plantation. The preliminary investigation revealed that the events of the crash began when a westbound 2008 Hyundai, driven by 63-year-old Veria Coleman of Jonesville, crossed the centerline and collided with two eastbound motorcycles. As a result, two additional motorcycles that were following the first two, collided with each other, overturned onto the roadway, and ejected the drivers. After the two motorcycles overturned, one of the ejected drivers was struck by an eastbound 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was following them. Coleman was wearing her seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to Riverland Medical Center.

The deceased motorcyclist is identified as 22-year-old Cody A. McClung. There were five additional injuries, as a result of the crash, all transported to Riverland Medical Center. Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation. Motorists must be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Just one drink may cause these effects. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

Not doing so can have deadly consequences. Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To report aggressive/impaired driving, call *LSP (*577) from your cellular phone or your local law enforcement agency. Motorcycle awareness license plates are available through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Please visit their website at https://www.expresslane.org for more information. Funds generated from the purchase of the plates will be used by the Motorcycle Awareness Campaign to increase awareness and promote/support training and education efforts for motorcyclists.