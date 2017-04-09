Father James Roy, native of Mansura

Rev. James Roy, who served Avoyelles Parish as a Catholic Priest for many years, has died. He and his late brother, Kenneth, both joined the priesthood at an early age and were assigned to various parishes in the Alexandria Diocese during the last half of the century.

From the Alexandria Diocese:

We are sorry to announce the passing of retired priest, Father James Roy. A Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. Roy will be held 12:05 p.m., Monday, April 10 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Cathedral Monday morning. Internment will be at the Priest Cemetery on the Maryhill grounds post funeral service.

Obituary:

1933-2017

Reverend James Roy, retired priest of the Diocese of Alexandria, passed from this life on April 6, 2017.

Son of Abner Roy and Rose Couvillion, he was born on November 8, 1933 and was baptized at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Mansura on December 2, 1933 by Father M. P. Nothofer. He entered Maryhill Seminary in Pineville for studies from 1950-1954. He completed his studies for the priesthood in 1961 at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Alexandria on June 3, 1961 by Bishop Charles P. Greco, beginning his faithful 56 years of service.

After ordination he served as associate pastor at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Alexandria, St. Joseph Church in Marksville, St. Joseph Church in Shreveport, and St. Rita Church in Alexandria. He was pastor of St. Peter Church in Bordelonville from 1976-1984. During this same period he was also the Canonical Administrator of St. Michael Church in Kleinwood (Rexmere). He became Pastor of St. Mary's Assumption Church in Cottonport from 1984-1991, as well as St. Alphonsus Church in Hessmer from 1991 until his retirement from active ministry on June 26, 2002.

In addition to his pastoral assignments in the Diocese of Alexandria, Father Roy entered the chaplaincy service of the United States Naval Reserve from 1967-1974. He also served as a chaplain at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola in 1975 and was assigned in 1983 as a Rural Life Coordinator in the Eastern District.

Father Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Abner Roy and Rose Couvillion Roy, who were of Mansura; and siblings, Adrienne Roy, Roberta Guarnieri, Louis Abner Roy, Raymond Roy, Juanita Nettleton, Shephard Roy, Sr., Kyrle Roy, Sr., Barbara Barnett, Fr. Kenneth J. Roy and Perrie Blackledge.

He is survived by his brother Harold P. Roy of Baton Rouge. In addition, he is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and many close, life-long friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association , 1101 Northchase Parkway, Suite 1, Marietta, GA 30067-6411