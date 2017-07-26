FBI investigating armed robbery of Sammy's Auto Travel Plaza

The FBI is investigating the armed robbery of Sammy's Auto Travel Plaza in Bunkie.

On Tuesday around 2:50 a.m., the FBI said four black men, all armed with handguns, entered Sammy’s Truck Auto Travel Plaza in the 3600 block of Louisiana Highway 115 West in Bunkie.

Two of the suspects pointed their weapons at the customers that were inside and demanded their wallets. The other two suspects approached the cashier window. One suspect kicked and broke the glass window separating the casino floor from the teller cage. The other suspect reached through the broken glass, leaned over the counter, and grabbed most of the money from the cash drawer. All 4 suspects wore masks or some type of face covering. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000 or Bunkie Police Department at 318-346-2664. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment in this matter.