FERC extends comment period for proposed natural gas pipeline

Changes to the proposed route of a major north-south natural gas pipeline that will pass through eastern Avoyelles Parish has extended the period for public comments. The path in Avoyelles brings the pipeline through the Simmesport, Odenburg and Woodside areas along the Atchafalya River basin. Currently, there are at least two other pipelines in Avoyelles, one in Ward One/Fifth Ward and another in Bunkie.

With new drilling techniques there are more productive natural gas wells in the United States, resulting in the need for more pipelines to feed into the new natural gas international distribution center in Lake Charles.

Property owners and other concerned citizens must submit their comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) by Nov. 15. Those who commented prior to the changes do not need to refile their comments.

The Delta Express Pipeline will begin in Richland Parish in northeast Louisiana and pass through all or parts of Franklin, Catahoula, Concordia, Avoyelles, St. Landry, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes.

The project involves the construction of a liquified natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Plaquemines Parish and two parallel 42-inch-diameter pipelines in a 285-mile-long right of way through the 14 affected parishes.

A FERC informational packet notes that most proposed route changes are less than a half mile from the original route with the largest change being about two miles to the west in Richland Parish.

The FERC release noted that newly affected landowners may have already been contacted by Delta LNG.

However, those requiring additional information can read the “For Citizens” section of the FERC website, www.ferc.gov. For assistance in submitting comments, contact FERC at FercOnlineSupport@ ferc.gov or by calling 866-208-3676 to speak to an agent.

Comments can be submitted electronically with the eComment feature on the website, under “Documents and Filings” for text-only messages.

A paper filing of comments can be mailed to Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First St. NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Comments must contain the project docket number, PF19-4-000.