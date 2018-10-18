Fifth Ward meeting tonight to discuss commnity center status on old school site

A meeting is set tonight in the Fifth Ward High gym to discuss the community's plans to do something with the old Fifth Ward school campus.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.

An organization has been incorporated as a non-profit entity with the goal to create a community center out of the campus.

Nathan Bordelon said volunteers spent several hours cleaning the gym to prepare it for the meeting.

Several area leaders are expected to attend the meeting tonight. Bordelon urges local citizens to attend.

The campus has been closed for ten years. It was last used as the Marksville Middle School campus. It housed the Fifth Ward school from 1926 to about 1988.