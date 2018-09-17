Fifth Ward VFD will not buy former school

Another potential buyer for the former Fifth Ward High School property has withdrawn its offer.

The Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department had wanted to lease or purchase the site as a training/community center -- as the Bordelonville Volunteer Fire Department had done with that community’s court-closed school.

Concerns over liability insurance costs forced the Fifth Ward VFD to make a “business decision” not to go forward with its plans to reclaim the vacant structures and property for public use, VFD member Nathan Bordelon posted on Facebook this past Tuesday.

The property is appraised for $371,000. The Avoyelles School Board had authorized a new appraisal -- even though this one is less than a year old -- after fire department members said the value should be much less based on the condition of the buildings’ interiors.

This is the second prospective buyer that has backed away.

The Houston-based Gauntlet Film & Media Entertainment had offered $320,000 for the 8.5-acre campus and its buildings. That offer fell within the allowable range of the property’s appraised value.

The board rejected the offer after community members opposed the sale on belief that the company produces pornographic films and they did not want pornography being produced in the old school.

GFME owner Wendell King said his company does not make pornography.

The board wanted to speak with King or other GFME representatives to discuss the concerns. King withdrew his offer, saying he was insulted and angry at the allegations aired in the School Board meeting and was no longer interested in purchasing the property.

King has since indicated that he is nearing an agreement to purchase another site for his company’s Louisiana film studio, which he said will include many religious-themed and children’s animation programs.