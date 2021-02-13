Fifth Ward Water advises to wrap pipes ahead of storm

The following advisory has been issued by the Fifth Ward Water Department:

With the major freezing temps and danger to possible pipes bursting Sunday night and several hours each day for the next few days we are asking customers that can shut water off to faucets that may be at higher risk of freezing to please do so. We also ask customers to watch for pipes that may have broke because of the freeze and try to repair or isolate it as soon as safely possible to avoid unnecessary strain on the system during these times.

We appreciate your help during this weather event.