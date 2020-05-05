Fire did not destroy records: Avoyelles Assessor

May 5, 2020

I would like to update the people of Avoyelles concerning the fire that occurred in our meeting room yesterday evening. All ownership records, parcel maps, and property data are intact and undamaged. Cleanup of the office has begun today. Although we will be closed for public walk-in service during the cleanup process, we will be open to serve the public via phone (318)253-4507 or email at hpastor@apassessor.org beginning tomorrow morning. Please contact us by either one of these methods and we will be happy to provide the assistance needed.

Sincerely,

Heath Pastor

Avoyelles Parish Assessor