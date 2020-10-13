First 'Farmers to Families' food box distribution set for Oct. 15

Food boxes containing eggs, dairy products, chicken and fresh produce will be available for all families in Avoyelles Parish on three Thursdays this month.

The Farmers to Families food boxes are being provided by Sysco Corp. through funds from the USDA and in partnership with the Avoyelles Parish School District and Farm Bureau. The distribution on Thursdays Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avoyelles Parish School District warehouse at 539 W. Bon Tempt Street in Marksville.

The boxes contain one pound of butter, 32 ounces of shredded cheese, a carton of liquid eggs, one gallon of 2% milk, five pounds of fajita chicken and a mix of fresh produce. The boxes are free of charge for all families, regardless of economic status.

Distribution is on a first come/first served basis and is limited to one box per family.