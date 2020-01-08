Five men arrested in theft of horses in Avoyelles

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission arrested five men for their alleged involvement in the theft of two horses in two separate incidents in Avoyelles

A report from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry stated on Tuesday, January 7, Armaud R. Walter, 18, 2650 Hwy 1187, Mansura, was arrested on two counts of theft of livestock and one count of simple criminal damage to property.

The four men who were arrested for illegal possession of stolen things include: Dontel J. Hollis, 18, 2016 Rapides Ave., Lecompte; Joquaris R. Jones, 21, 104 East Hampton, Pineville; Dewayne Lair Jr., 18, 3019 Beech St., Lecompte; Wilbert L. Williams Jr., 19, 109 Wilhelminia, Cheneyville.

According to the report, the LDAF Livestock Brand Commission received separate complaints from two individuals regarding the theft of two horses in Avoyelles Parish.

Livestock Brand Commission enforcement officers said an investigation into the complaints revealed Walter allegedly removed both horses without the owners’ authorization on or about Dec. 2, 2019 in Mansura and Dec. 17, 2019 in Cottonport. Walter also allegedly relocated the horses, and in one case damaged the owner’s gate where the horse was kept. Hollis, Jones, Lair and Williams were allegedly involved in transporting and relocating one of the stolen horses.

Both stolen horses have been recovered and returned to the owners.

“Our Livestock Brand Commission enforcement officers were able to piece together evidence from this case with help from the public and video footage provided by various businesses in the area, Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said.

Strain encourages anyone who suspects a farm crime to report it to Livestock Brand Commission at 1-855-452-5323.

The LDAF Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department as well as the Cottonport, Mansura, and Lecompte police departments.