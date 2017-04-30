Flooding in Avoyelles caused by severe weather

After several inches of rainfall in close to four hours, there have been at least 75 reports of homes flooding in Avoyelles. According to Joey Frank, Emergency Preparedness Director, Many roads are closed and at least one roof was torn off of Cribs to Crayons Daycare near I 49 in Bunkie.

Trevor Sonnier, KALB meterologist Estimates at 6 am, 6 to 9 inches fell in Avoyelles.

As of 830 am, some areas of Avoyelles are still without power.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Hwy 114 between Hessmer and Mansura

L'Eglise Street in Mansura