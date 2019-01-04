Florida Highway Patrol issues official release naming crash victims

Five Marksville youth and two truck drivers who were killed the the Florida crash Thursday were officially named Friday afternoon. The following is from the official report from Florida Highway Patrol:

Five children from Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana were among the those killed in the 12-passenger van involved in the crash. They are identified as Joel Cloud, 14, of Marksville, Jeremiah Warren, 14, of Marksville, Cierra Bordelan, 9, of Marksville, Cara Descant, 13 of Marksville and Brieana Descant, 10, of Marksville.

Seven other people from Avoyelles Parish were involved in the crash and are listed as in serious condition. They are identified as Amy Ducote Joffrion, 45, of Mansura, Ali Laborde, 30, of Marksville, Karen Descant, 50, of Marksville, Noah Joffrion, 14, of Mansura, Chelsea Laborde, 11, of Marksville, Trinity Woodward, 9, of Hessmer and Chance Bernard, 9, of Hessmer.

Others in the accident in other vehicles are:

Killed: Douglas Bolkema, 49, of Albuquerque, NM and Steve Holland, 59, West Palm Beach, FL.

Injured: Robyn Rattray, 41, of Gainesville, FL is listed in serious condition and Mark Houghtaling, 61, of Gainesville, FL sustained no injuries.