Flu clinic set for Avoyelles Parish on Wednesday

To combat the high flu rates we are experiencing in Louisiana, Office of Public Health will be conducting statewide flu clinics in parish health units.

These clinics will be held next Wednesday, January 31st from 1:00pm-4:30 pm, and each health unit will be directing a flu clinic where citizens can walk in and receive a free flu vaccination.

In will be in Avoyelles Parish at the Health Unit on 657 Government St.. For more information please call 318-253-4528