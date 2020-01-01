Former Avoyelles Superintendent of Schools arrested in Lafayette

Avoyelles and Lafayette Parishes’ former school superintendent Burnell Lemoine was arrested on New Year’s Eve and charged with obscenity.

According to the Lafayette Police Department’s booking report, Lemoine, age 74, of Lafayette, was arrested at around 12:40 p.m. after he allegedly intentionally exposed his penis to an undercover officer. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of St. John Street.

The Lafayette Parish JADE system reported Lemoine was bonded out of jail at $5,000.

Lemoine served as the Lafayette Parish School System’s superintendent from July 2007 to Dec. 2011. Lemoine served as Superintendent of Avoyelles Parish schools in the late 1980’s.