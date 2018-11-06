Four new faces win seat on School Board

Winners for school board seats in Avoyelles are:

Lyn Deloach, District 2, defeated incumbent Darrel Wiley

Stanley Celestine, Jr., District 5, will be Avoyelles' youngest school board member in modern times

Rickey Adams, District 7, defeated incumbent P. Michael LaCombe

Aimee Bordelon Dupuy, District 9, defeated incumbent John Gagnard

There will be run off elections in:

District 1 - Latisha Small and Marion Gonzales

District 6 - Lizzie Ned and Chris Robinson